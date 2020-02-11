Greencore Group CFO quits for M&S

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC), a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK, today announced that Eoin Tonge, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Group to become Chief Financial Officer of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS).

Eoin will step down as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer following the Group’s FY20 Interim Results in May 2020. A process to determine a successor is now underway in line with Board succession planning, and Eoin will work with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board to ensure an orderly transition.

Patrick Coveney, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Eoin has been a dedicated, professional and loyal Greencore colleague. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him on both a professional and personal level for the last 14 years and will miss him greatly. He leaves with our gratitude for his enormous contribution to the Group but he also has our very best wishes for the future. We have a strong finance team at Greencore and have already commenced a process to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer.”

Eoin Tonge, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “I have greatly enjoyed my 14 years in a variety of leadership roles at Greencore Group. It has been a privilege to work for such a dynamic company and with such outstanding colleagues. I am delighted to be taking on a new and exciting challenge with Marks & Spencer, a key customer of Greencore’s. I believe Greencore to be in great shape, with a clear, compelling strategy for future growth and a strong leadership team to deliver it.”