Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Grainger PLC 42.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Grainger PLC with ticker (LON:GRI) now has a potential upside of 42.1% according to Deutsche.

GRI.L

Deutsche set a target price of 336 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grainger PLC share price of 237 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 42.1%. Trading has ranged between 219 (52 week low) and 279 (52 week high) with an average of 1,643,865 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,725,006,556.

Grainger PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, builds, develops, owns and operates rental homes across the country. The Company is focused on the United Kingdom build-to rent and private rented sector. It owns and manages approximately 11,154 rental homes across the United Kingdom in various cities from Newcastle to London. It provides modern private rental homes, and it also has a portfolio of homes on regulated tenancies, as well as a number of affordable homes. Its private rented sector (PRS) portfolio consists of rental homes where customers pay market rents. Its core product is mid-market homes that are affordable for local people. The Company’s PRS segment includes stabilized PRS assets as well as PRS under construction due to direct development and forward funding arrangements, both for wholly owned assets and the Company’s interest in joint ventures and associates as relevant. Its Reversionary segment includes regulated tenancies, as well as CHARM.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Grainger plc

    Grainger delivers double digit rental income growth in FY24

    Grainger plc (LON:GRI) reports double-digit rental income growth and prepares for a REIT transition, with occupancy at 97.4% as demand surges.
    Broker Ratings

    Grainger PLC 17.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Grainger plc

    Grainger plc Give Notice of Interim Results

    Grainger plc (LON:GRI) will reveal its half year financial results for the period ending 31 March 2024 on 16 May 2024.
    Grainger

    Grainger partners with Network Rail and Bloc Group through ‘blocwork’

    Broker Ratings

    Grainger PLC 16.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    Grainger PLC 19.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.