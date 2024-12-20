Grainger PLC 38.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Grainger PLC with ticker (LON:GRI) now has a potential upside of 38.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 299 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grainger PLC share price of 217 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 38.1%. Trading has ranged between 217 (52 week low) and 276 (52 week high) with an average of 2,155,576 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,650,080,025.



Grainger PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, builds, develops, owns and operates rental homes across the country. The Company is focused on the United Kingdom build-to rent and private rented sector. It owns and manages approximately 11,154 rental homes across the United Kingdom in various cities from Newcastle to London. It provides modern private rental homes, and it also has a portfolio of homes on regulated tenancies, as well as a number of affordable homes. Its private rented sector (PRS) portfolio consists of rental homes where customers pay market rents. Its core product is mid-market homes that are affordable for local people. The Company’s PRS segment includes stabilized PRS assets as well as PRS under construction due to direct development and forward funding arrangements, both for wholly owned assets and the Company’s interest in joint ventures and associates as relevant. Its Reversionary segment includes regulated tenancies, as well as CHARM.







