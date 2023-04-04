GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 23.7% Upside Potential

GrafTech International Ltd. which can be found using ticker (EAF) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3.07 with the average target price sitting at $6.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $5.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to $5.64. The company has a market cap of $1,260m. Visit the company website at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,558m based on the market consensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.