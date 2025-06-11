Gold prices rise on reserve demand

Gold prices have experienced a steady increase, reflecting heightened demand from central banks and investors amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Recent trading saw gold futures open higher, with prices supported by anticipation of key US inflation data and continued trade tensions between the US and China. Central banks, particularly in emerging markets such as China, India, and Poland, have been steadily increasing their gold reserves, reinforcing the metal’s importance as a long-term store of value.

Geopolitical risks and currency fluctuations have also contributed to gold’s appeal, with a weaker US dollar making gold more attractive globally. In Pakistan, local gold prices have mirrored these international trends, showing both sharp rises and corrections in response to global market movements. Over the past five years, gold has nearly doubled in value, underlining its enduring role as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.

In summary, ongoing economic uncertainty and strong central bank demand continue to support gold prices, highlighting its significance as a trusted reserve asset for investors and policymakers.

