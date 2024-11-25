Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$96.89’, now 7.9% Upside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GILD) have now 29 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $69.00 calculating the average target share price we see $96.89. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $89.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and the 200 day moving average is $75.17. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 112.40B. The stock price is currently at: $90.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $121,330,851,594 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 1002.11, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 11.96% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.