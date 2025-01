GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) has announced a dividend of 1.75 pence per ordinary share for the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.

This is in line with GCP Infrastructure Investments’ annual dividend target of 7 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 11 March 2025 to holders of ordinary shares recorded on the register as at the close of business on 7 February 2025.