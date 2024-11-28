FTI Consulting, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$243.50’, now 19.5% Upside Potential

FTI Consulting, Inc. with ticker code (FCN) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $275.00 and $212.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $243.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $203.80 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The day 50 moving average is $213.27 and the 200 day moving average is $214.62. The market capitalization for the company is 7.32B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $203.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,749,001,358 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.36, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.