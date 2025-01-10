Follow us on:

Frp Advisory Group PLC 58.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Frp Advisory Group PLC with ticker (LON:FRP) now has a potential upside of 58.2% according to Berenberg Bank.

FRP.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frp Advisory Group PLC share price of 139 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 58.2%. Trading has ranged between 109 (52 week low) and 161 (52 week high) with an average of 307,910 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £356,943,134.

FRP Advisory Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based national specialist business advisory company. The Company offers a range of advisory services to companies, lenders, investors and other stakeholders, as well as individuals. Its restructuring advisory includes corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency and general advice to all stakeholders. Its corporate finance services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A and partial exits. Its debt advisory includes raising and refinancing debt, restructuring debt, asset based lending and corporate and leveraged debt advisory. Its forensic services include forensic investigations, compliance and risk advisory, dispute services and forensic technology. Its financial advisory includes transaction services, such as financial due diligence, lender services and financial modelling.



