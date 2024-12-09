First American Financial Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 10.9% Upside Potential

First American Financial Corporation which can be found using ticker (FAF) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $84.00 and $72.00 and has a mean target at $76.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $68.87 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and the 200 day MA is $59.95. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.09B. The current share price for the company is: $68.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,862,649,466 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 78.19, revenue per share of $56.51 and a 0.97% return on assets.

First American Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of providing title insurance, settlement services and other financial services and risk solutions. The Company’s segments include title insurance and services and specialty insurance. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, the title insurance and services segment provides banking, trust, warehouse lending, mortgage sub-servicing and wealth management services. The Company’s specialty insurance segment sells home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems. The Company’s specialty insurance segment operates in approximately 35 states and the District of Columbia.