Finablr Provide statement regarding Travelex update on cyber incident

Further to the announcement on 2 January in relation to a cyber incident at Travelex, Finablr plc (LON: FIN) has today provided a further update on the status of the investigation and remediation measures taken.

Travelex Ltd provided an update on 7 January 2020 confirming that the software virus detected on 31st December 2019 is a ransomware known as Sodinokibi, also known as REvil. Travelex been successful in containing the spread of the ransomware. Travelex has also confirmed that whilst there has been some data encryption, there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted, and that there is still no evidence that any data has been exfiltrated. Travelex is gradually restoring a number of internal systems and is working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

Finablr’s other six brands are not affected and are operating normally. Finablr plc does not currently anticipate any material financial impact for the Group, continues to monitor the situation closely and will update the market as required.