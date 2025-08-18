Follow us on:

Experian PLC (EXPN.L): A Global Leader in Data and Technology with Promising Upside

Broker Ratings

Experian PLC, trading under the stock symbol EXPN.L, is a heavyweight in the Industrials sector, specifically within the Consulting Services industry. With a commanding market capitalisation of $34.77 billion, this Dublin-headquartered company has established itself as a dominant player in data and technology services across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and the Asia Pacific.

Experian’s share price currently stands at 3801 GBp, reflecting a stable position within its 52-week range of 3,091.00 to 4,088.00 GBp. Despite a minor price change of -3.00 GBp, representing a 0.00% movement, the stock’s performance over the year underscores its resilience in a volatile market. Investors keeping an eye on technical indicators will note that the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of 3,868.90, yet comfortably above the 200-day average of 3,737.58, suggesting a mixed but relatively stable trend.

Valuation metrics for Experian present an intriguing picture. The trailing P/E ratio is not available, yet the forward P/E stands at an unusually high 1,926.80, pointing to market expectations of significant future earnings growth or potential anomalies in earnings forecasts. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue growth is a healthy 6.00%, and it boasts an impressive return on equity of 23.98%, reflecting efficient management of shareholders’ equity. The free cash flow of approximately $1.37 billion further underscores the company’s robust financial health.

From a shareholder’s perspective, Experian offers a dividend yield of 1.24%, with a payout ratio of 47.53%. This indicates a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining capital for future growth.

Analyst sentiment on Experian is predominantly positive, with 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and only a single sell rating. The target price range varies from 3,013.03 to 5,505.29 GBp, with an average target price of 4,345.45 GBp. This suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from its current price, offering an attractive proposition for investors seeking growth opportunities.

Experian’s global operations span vital sectors such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications, providing a diverse revenue base and reducing dependency on any single market. The company’s innovative products and services, such as credit risk and fraud prevention tools, continue to drive its competitive edge in the data-driven economy.

In the realm of technical analysis, Experian’s RSI (14) is 60.78, indicating a stock that is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD and signal line figures point to a cautious sentiment among traders.

For investors, Experian PLC represents a compelling blend of stability and growth potential. Its strategic positioning and commitment to innovation make it a noteworthy consideration for those looking to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for data and technology solutions globally. As always, potential investors should weigh these insights against their individual risk tolerance and investment goals.

