Exelixis, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -1.6% Downside Potential

Exelixis, Inc. with ticker code (EXEL) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $23.00 calculating the average target price we see $35.61. Now with the previous closing price of $36.20 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $35.10 and the 200 moving average now moves to $27.09. The market capitalization for the company is 10.40B. Currently the stock stands at: $36.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,233,296,664 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.5, revenue per share of $7.03 and a 12.81% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.