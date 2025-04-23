Follow us on:

Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Analysis: Exploring an 18% Upside Potential and a 5.19% Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a prominent player in the Utilities sector, specifically within the regulated electric industry. With a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, Eversource Energy stands as a significant entity in the United States utility landscape. The company is renowned for its comprehensive energy delivery services, spanning electricity, natural gas, and water distribution across several states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Currently trading at $58.05, Eversource Energy’s stock has seen a modest price change of $1.67, marking a 0.03% increase. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between $54.25 and $68.40, reflecting the broader challenges and opportunities within the utility sector. However, what catches the eye of investors is the potential upside of 18.31%, as indicated by the average target price of $68.68 set by analysts.

From a valuation perspective, Eversource presents a forward P/E of 11.57, indicating that the stock might be undervalued relative to its earnings potential. Despite the absence of some traditional valuation metrics like P/E Ratio (Trailing) and PEG Ratio, the forward P/E provides a glimpse into the company’s future earnings potential. Coupled with a revenue growth of 10.30%, there’s an optimistic outlook on Eversource’s ability to continue expanding its operations and revenue streams.

The company’s performance metrics show a Return on Equity of 5.55% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.27. However, the free cash flow figure of -$2.37 billion raises concerns, suggesting that Eversource might be investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion, which could impact short-term liquidity but potentially lead to long-term growth.

Dividend-seeking investors might find Eversource’s 5.19% dividend yield attractive, though the high payout ratio of 125.99% might warrant caution. A payout ratio above 100% indicates that the company is paying more in dividends than it earns, which could be unsustainable in the long run unless offset by significant revenue increases or strategic adjustments.

Analyst ratings provide a mixed yet optimistic view, with 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. This distribution highlights a general confidence in the stock’s potential, balanced by cautious sentiment from some quarters. The target price range of $47.00 to $85.00 underscores the varied perspectives on Eversource’s future performance.

Technical indicators add further depth to the analysis. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $60.34 and $62.02, respectively, suggesting a potential buying opportunity for value-oriented investors. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.14 implies that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, maintaining a neutral stance. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows a slight bearish divergence, with a MACD line of -0.90 against the signal line of -0.88, which investors should monitor closely for momentum shifts.

Eversource Energy’s robust infrastructure in electric distribution, coupled with its ventures into solar power and water utility services, positions it uniquely to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Investors looking for a blend of income and growth might find Eversource’s current valuation, dividend yield, and potential upside attractive, provided they keep a watchful eye on the company’s cash flow management and strategic developments.

