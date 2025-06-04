Follow us on:

European markets rally on trade optimism and fiscal stimulus

Fidelity European Trust

European equities gained momentum on Wednesday, propelled by a surge in Airbus shares and bolstered by renewed investor confidence amid easing trade tensions and robust fiscal measures. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7%, while Germany’s DAX reached a record high, reflecting a positive shift in market sentiment.

Airbus SE led the charge, with its shares rising 4.1% following reports that Chinese airlines are considering substantial aircraft orders as early as next month. This development underscores the resilience of the aerospace sector and highlights the potential for significant growth in Asian markets.

Investor optimism was further fueled by the German government’s approval of a €46 billion corporate tax relief package aimed at stimulating economic growth from 2025 to 2029. This fiscal initiative is expected to enhance corporate profitability and competitiveness, particularly benefiting industrial and export-oriented companies.

In parallel, the temporary suspension of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, along with ongoing trade negotiations, contributed to a more favourable outlook for European exporters. The deadline for U.S. trading partners to submit proposals to avoid the impending “Liberation Day” tariffs added a sense of urgency to the discussions, with markets responding positively to the potential for resolution.

Despite concerns over weak eurozone business activity, particularly a contraction in Germany’s services sector, the overall market sentiment remained upbeat. Technology and mining sectors led the gains, reflecting investor confidence in sectors poised for growth amid fiscal stimulus and easing trade barriers.

Looking ahead, market participants are closely monitoring the European Central Bank’s policy meeting, where a quarter-point rate cut is widely anticipated. Additionally, the upcoming U.S. jobs report is expected to provide further insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction, influencing global market dynamics.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

