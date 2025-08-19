Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Stock Analysis: Is a 43% Upside Too Good to Ignore?

Broker Ratings

For investors scouting the healthcare sector for promising opportunities, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) presents an intriguing case. Specializing in medical devices within the realm of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeries, this Costa Rica-based company has captured attention with its innovative Motiva Implants brand. With a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, Establishment Labs holds a significant position in the medical device industry.

Currently trading at $38.25, the stock has experienced a 52-week range between $27.31 and $48.81. Despite a modest price change in recent times, potential investors might find the 43.46% upside—based on an average target price of $54.88—worthy of consideration. Analysts are bullish on ESTA, with 7 out of 8 ratings recommending a “Buy” and only one suggesting a “Hold,” while none advocate selling the stock.

Establishment Labs is experiencing robust revenue growth of 16.30%, although profitability remains a challenge. The company is reporting a negative EPS of -3.08 and a startlingly low Return on Equity (ROE) of -261.18%, which may signal caution to potential investors. The negative free cash flow of -$39.8 million further indicates that the company is currently investing heavily in its growth initiatives, yet to translate into positive earnings.

Valuation metrics reveal a forward P/E ratio of -47.52, underscoring the company’s current unprofitability. While these figures might deter some risk-averse investors, they could attract those who believe in the company’s long-term potential and are willing to weather short-term financial turbulence.

From a technical perspective, Establishment Labs’ stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of $40.66 and is slightly under its 200-day moving average of $38.74. This positioning, combined with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.42, suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, potentially offering a neutral entry point for investors.

Despite not offering a dividend, which may be a drawback for income-focused investors, Establishment Labs’ focus on innovation and market expansion could offer substantial growth prospects. The company’s strategic market presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America positions it well for capturing a significant share of the global demand for aesthetic medical devices.

Investors considering Establishment Labs should weigh the company’s innovative product pipeline and extensive market reach against the backdrop of its current financial challenges. As it stands, the potential upside, coupled with strong analyst support, may present an attractive opportunity for those with a high-risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple