Equiniti Group plc Philip Yea, to become Non-executive Director for Mondi plc

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) announced today that Philip Yea, Non-executive Director and Chairman of Equiniti Group plc, has been appointed as a non-executive Director for Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) with effect from 1st April 2020 and will become chair of Mondi following the conclusion of its annual general meeting on 7th May 2020.

Philip will replace David Williams who, as announced in March 2019, will retire. David will step down from the Board of Mondi plc at the conclusion of the AGM.

Stephen Harris, Mondi’s Senior Independent Director, commented: “I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi Board, to thank David for his immense contribution to Mondi since its listing in 2007. David’s significant business experience, his invaluable guidance and his leadership during this period have been vital to the Group’s development and we are extremely grateful to him. We wish David all the best for the future. We are delighted that Philip will be joining us. He has extensive listed company experience, both as an executive and non-executive director, across a range of sectors. His broad industry background and knowledge of operating within large, international corporates will bring valuable insight to the Board. Philip also has significant leadership experience which will be key to the future growth and development of Mondi.”

Philip graduated with an MA in Modern Languages from Oxford University and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He started his career as a graduate trainee at Perkins Engines before holding a range of finance roles at companies including Mars Ltd and Guinness plc, becoming Group Finance Director of Diageo plc on its creation in 1997. He was a managing director at Investcorp from 1999 to 2004, leaving to become CEO of 3i Group plc, a role he held until 2009. He has held a number of non-executive roles, including senior independent director at Vodafone Group plc and Computacenter plc, chair at Greene King plc and bwin.party digital entertainment plc and non-executive director at Rocket Internet SE. Philip is currently chair of Equiniti Group plc and a non-executive director at Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc and Marshalls of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd.

Philip will be a member of the nominations and remuneration committees with effect from his appointment to the Board and will chair the nominations committee with effect from his appointment as Chair of the Board.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

