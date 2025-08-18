Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Stock Analysis: A Growing Giant in Healthcare with 12.77% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) stands as a formidable player in the healthcare sector, providing essential post-acute healthcare services across the United States and Puerto Rico. With a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, Encompass Health has solidified its position within the medical care facilities industry, demonstrating robust growth and investor appeal.

Currently priced at $120.38, Encompass Health’s stock has shown resilience with a 52-week range between $88.60 and $122.63, indicating a strong recovery and steady climb from its lower bounds. Despite a modest price change of 0.01%, the stock’s trajectory aligns with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $116.23 and $105.87, respectively, suggesting a positive upward trend.

A closer look at the valuation metrics reveals a forward P/E ratio of 20.83, which, while higher than some industry peers, reflects investor confidence in the company’s future earnings potential. Although some traditional metrics like the P/E ratio and PEG ratio are unavailable, the company’s strong performance metrics tell a compelling story. With a revenue growth rate of 12.00% and an impressive return on equity of 24.72%, Encompass Health is capitalizing on its strategic focus in the rehabilitative healthcare space.

Encompass Health’s financial health is further underscored by a free cash flow of over $261 million, providing a solid foundation for operational expansion and shareholder returns. The company’s dividend yield of 0.63%, coupled with a conservative payout ratio of 13.26%, offers investors a stable income stream while retaining ample room for reinvestment in growth initiatives.

Analyst ratings provide a resoundingly bullish outlook for Encompass Health, with 13 buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations, indicating strong confidence in the stock’s performance. The target price range of $125.00 to $145.00 suggests a potential upside of approximately 12.77%, with an average target price of $135.75.

Technical indicators reinforce this optimistic view. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66.59 suggests that the stock is approaching overbought territory, a signal of strong buying momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 1.41, with a signal line of 0.11, indicates a bullish trend continuation.

Encompass Health’s core operations and its strategic initiatives in inpatient rehabilitation position it well within the healthcare sector. The company’s focus on specialized rehabilitative treatments for conditions such as strokes and hip fractures, particularly through the Medicare program, aligns with demographic trends favoring increased healthcare needs.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health has undergone significant transformation, including a rebranding from HealthSouth Corporation in 2018. Its growth trajectory and strategic focus on offering high-quality rehabilitation services continue to make it a compelling consideration for investors looking at the healthcare sector.

For investors, Encompass Health represents a robust investment opportunity, characterized by solid growth metrics, a steady dividend, and a positive outlook from the analyst community. With its strategic positioning and financial performance, Encompass Health is well-poised to deliver substantial returns, making it a stock worth watching in the healthcare landscape.