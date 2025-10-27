Follow us on:

Emerging markets angle gains from shifting trade winds

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

Sentiment across developing‑world markets has brightened notably. An index tracking emerging‑market equities rose about 1.3% in one session, reaching levels not seen since early 2021. Simultaneously, emerging‑market currencies edged higher as the US dollar weakened, led by gains in the South Korean won and the Chilean peso.

In Asia, especially, the mood has shifted. Equities and currencies in the region are responding to signs that trade tensions may be entering a less aggressive phase. A clearer path to a deal between the US and China is helping lower the premium investors place on disruption in supply‑chains and export flows.

Meanwhile, in Latin America the spotlight has turned to a country whose reform agenda is capturing investor interest. With the victory of a political movement aligned around strong economic change, expectations are building that foreign capital flows could accelerate, inflation may moderate, and corporate earnings inflect upwards.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

