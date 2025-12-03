Follow us on:

A softer dollar could shift investor attention to emerging markets

The US dollar has been a headwind for emerging markets for much of the past decade. As it strengthens, the cost of borrowing in hard currency rises, capital tends to flow back to US assets, and local currencies come under pressure. Signs of slowing inflation in the US, combined with softer economic data and shifting interest rate expectations, suggest the dollar’s momentum is weakening.

This matters for emerging markets. Many of these economies moved early to raise interest rates, well ahead of the Federal Reserve. That gave them a stronger footing to deal with inflation and currency volatility, and now leaves several with positive real interest rates and relatively stable financial systems. As the Fed signals a pause or even a pivot in policy, the rate differentials could start to favour countries that tightened early and are now in a position to attract yield-seeking capital.

Currencies are at the centre of this shift. A weaker dollar often allows emerging market currencies to stabilise or strengthen, reducing the cost of imported goods and improving external balances. In turn, this supports domestic consumption and lowers inflationary pressure.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

As the dollar weakens, emerging markets may be entering a more favourable cycle for investors willing to look globally.
Fidelity Emerging Markets reported a positive month, with strong gains in Taiwan and Korea driving emerging market outperformance, though portfolio returns lagged the index due to stock selection challenges in South Korea, South Africa and materials.

Emerging markets are attracting capital again as the dollar weakens, trade stabilises, and earnings start to recover.
Fidelity Emerging Markets achieved a NAV total return of 34.3% and a share price return of 40.3% for the year to 30 September 2025, outperforming the MSCI EM Index.

Emerging‑market equities offer an investment pointing to higher growth potential by accessing younger and dynamic economies that are often under‑represented in global indices.

Emerging markets are entering a new phase where fiscal discipline and currency tailwinds make select equities hard to ignore.

