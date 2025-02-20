Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$494.29’, now 29.2% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $625.00 and $405.00 and has a mean share price target at $494.29. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $382.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $385.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to $474.51. The market capitalization for the company is 90.85B. Currently the stock stands at: $391.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $117,402,892,401 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.24, revenue per share of $759.17 and a 5.58% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.