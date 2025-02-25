Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$494.29’, now 28.3% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $625.00 and $405.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $494.29. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $385.26 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 28.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $385.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to $472.41. The market cap for the company is 90.15B. The current share price for the company is: $396.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $115,664,461,321 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.43, revenue per share of $763.10 and a 5.09% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.