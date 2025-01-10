Elementis plc 19.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Elementis plc with ticker (LON:ELM) now has a potential upside of 19.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Elementis plc share price of 142 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 19.7%. Trading has ranged between 117 (52 week low) and 170 (52 week high) with an average of 838,517 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £831,227,740.



Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company offers performance-driven additives that help create formulations for consumer and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Specialties, and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment consists of Coatings and Talc. Its Coatings business is engaged in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings. Its Talc business is engaged in the production and supply of talc for use in the plastics, coatings, technical ceramics and paper sectors. Its Personal Care segment is engaged in the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers. It delivers its products to a range of industries, including cosmetics, coatings, adhesives and sealants, agriculture, ceramics, construction, energy and others.







