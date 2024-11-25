Dunelm Group plc 14.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Dunelm Group plc with ticker (LON:DNLM) now has a potential upside of 14.8% according to Canaccord Genuity.



DNLM.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,325 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dunelm Group plc share price of 1,154 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 14.8%. Trading has ranged between 959 (52 week low) and 1,279 (52 week high) with an average of 364,997 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,284,441,392.



Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based homewares retailer. The Company offers a distinctive and specialist product portfolio through a retail system that combines physical stores and digital channels. It offers a range of products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories, and including services such as made to measure window treatments. It provides curtains, Roman blinds and cushions made in its own United Kingdom factory. The Company offers various brands, including Dorma, Pausa, Fogarty, and others. Dorma brand provides bedding, curtains, cushions, and homewares. Its Pausa cafes serve customers, colleagues, and local communities. The Fogarty brand includes pillows and quilts. It has an online offer through dunelm.com which includes home delivery and click and collect options. It predominantly sells specialist own-brand products. It has about 152 stores, which include Pausa coffee shops, where customers are provided with a range of hot and cold food and drinks.







