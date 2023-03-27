Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd which can be found using ticker (RDY) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 67 and 60.6 with the average target price sitting at $62.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and the 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $9,099m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drreddys.com

The potential market cap would be $10,501m based on the market consensus.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. Its Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. The company has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology targets. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.59, revenue per share of 1429.43 and a 9.49% return on assets.