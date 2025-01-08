Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$100.00’, now 28.0% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. with ticker code (DLB) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $100.00 calculating the average target share price we see $100.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $78.12 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 28.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to $77.18. The company has a market cap of 7.43B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $77.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,512,194,491 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.89, revenue per share of $13.17 and a 5.16% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).