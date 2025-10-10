Follow us on:

Diverse Income Trust declares first interim dividend for FY2026

Diverse Income Trust plc

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term. The Company has a distinctive strategy, invested across a diverse and multicap portfolio. Since launch, the Company’s ordinary dividends have been on an unbroken upward trend.

Reflecting the ongoing success and resilience of the underlying portfolio holdings, the Company has today declared a first interim dividend of 1.05 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 1.00p), payable on 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 19 December 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 18 December 2025.

Diverse Income Trust operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 27 February 2026.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

