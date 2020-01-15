Diploma PLC Positive trading in line with expectations

Diploma PLC (LON: DPLM), the international group supplying specialised products and services, has today issued its first quarter trading update in respect of the year ending 30 September 2020, ahead of the Company’s AGM to be held today at 12.00, midday.

The Group has made a positive start to the year with overall trading in line with expectations. Reported Group revenues in the first quarter ended 31 December 2019 increased by 9% over the comparable period. At constant exchange rates, Group revenues increased by 11%, with acquisitions completed last year contributing 9% and underlying growth of 2%. The Group’s operating margin in the first quarter remained in line with expectations.

Life Sciences Sector revenues on a reported and underlying basis were up 2% and 3% respectively, with revenues being held back by the timing of product delivered to customers. We expect that these revenues will be recovered in the second fiscal quarter. Seals Sector reported revenues were up 18%, which included a strong contribution from businesses acquired last year, in particular VSP Technologies. Underlying revenues were marginally ahead of the comparable period reflecting challenging industrial markets in both North America and Europe. Controls Sector revenues on a reported and underlying basis were up 3% and 4% respectively and included another strong contribution from Clarendon Specialty Fasteners.

Diploma plc invested a further ca. £14m in acquiring two businesses since the previous year end comprising CR System Components, a Fastener business, based in Germany and PumpNSeal, a Seals business, based in Australia. The pipeline of acquisition opportunities remains healthy and the Group’s balance sheet continues to benefit from strong cash generation.

Our expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged.

