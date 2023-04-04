DHT Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 10.8% Upside Potential

DHT Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DHT) now have 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 13.6 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have $11.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and the 200 day MA is $8.73. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,565m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,734m based on the market consensus.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.