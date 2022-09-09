DG Innovate’s Deregallera awarded funding from APC for SUPAR project

DG Innovate plc (LON:DGI), the advanced research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and storage, has announced that the Company, through its subsidiary, Deregallera Limited, has been awarded funding from the UK Government’s Advanced Propulsion Centre through their Scale-up Readiness Validation competition, part of the Automotive Transformation fund.

The APC funding of approximately £600,000 will cover 50% of the eligible costs of the Company’s ‘Scale up Readiness Validation of Parallel Motor for Automotive Applications’ (“SUPAR”) project. The SUPAR project is designed to optimise DG Innovate’s Pareta® high performance electric vehicle drives to enable the most appropriate cost of production using lean manufacturing techniques, enabling substantial upscaling to commercial scale production.

The SUPAR project will involve the establishment of a pilot production facility, with particular attention to efficient manufacturing cell layout and the use of the latest lean manufacturing techniques. This pilot production will be validated by the Company producing a quantity of its Pareta® units to provide scalable production viability, so that progressive upscaling to commercial scale production can be confidently undertaken.