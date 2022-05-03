DG Innovate receives Green Economy Mark from London Stock Exchange

DG Innovate plc (LON:DGI) has received London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark

· DG Innovate recognised by London Stock Exchange as contributing to the global green economy.

· The Mark is given to companies and funds that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions.

· DG Innovate is an advanced research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and storage, using abundant materials and the best engineering and scientific practices.

DG Innovate has received London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

This classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed on all segments of London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

The underlying methodology incorporates the Green Revenues data model developed by FTSE Russell. It provides a detailed taxonomy of environmental goods, products and services, and is designed to recognise both ‘pure-play’ green technology companies, as well as those across all industries that make significant contributions to the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Commenting, Christopher Theis, CEO of DG Innovate, said: “We are pleased to have received London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark, recognising DG Innovate’s contribution to the global green economy. Our ethical and ecological values are what drive our quest for innovation and sustainable solutions. DG Innovate’s advanced high efficiency electric drive systems and sodium based energy storage, represent cleaner more energy efficient and more sustainable solutions for the “electric revolution”. Compared to the use of lower efficiency drivelines and lithium cells, our approach takes a lead in planet consideration and performance. The use of sodium removes the environmentally unsound and large carbon footprint associated with both lithium and cobalt from the supply chain, whilst our drive system reduces copper usage to a minimum. The Mark supports the Company in communicating our green credentials to investors and other stakeholders, highlighting our efforts to support the transition to a low or net zero economy.”