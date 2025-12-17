Follow us on:

Derwent London secures planning approval for Brixton hotel scheme

Derwent London

Derwent London plc (LON:DLN) has announce that, as part of its ongoing strategy to optimise values across the portfolio, it has received resolution to grant planning permission for a hotel-led scheme at Blue Star House, Brixton SW9.

Designed by GRID Architects, the 341-room hotel development, which is opposite the O2 Academy Brixton, has a total net lettable area of 86,100 sq ft, a 60% uplift from the current floorspace. In addition to the hotel, there will be ground floor office/commercial space and public realm improvements. The refurbishment and extension of the existing eleven-storey building is in line with our sustainable, carbon efficient approach to regeneration. Works are expected to commence in mid-2027 with completion in late 2029.

Paul Williams, Chief Executive of Derwent London, said:

“Securing unanimous approval for this hotel-led conversion in Brixton is an important milestone on our journey to maximise value at Blue Star House. The scheme is well-located in the heart of the community and will support further local regeneration.”

