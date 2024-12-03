DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 23.9% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. which can be found using ticker (XRAY) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $35.00 and $19.00 with the average target price sitting at $24.35. Now with the previous closing price of $19.65 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $22.56 and the 200 day moving average is $26.88. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 3.94B. The current share price for the company is: $19.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,881,396,285 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.