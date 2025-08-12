Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Investor Outlook with a 35% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical instruments and supplies industry. With a market capitalization of $2.5 billion, DENTSPLY SIRONA stands as a significant entity in the United States and beyond, offering a comprehensive range of dental and healthcare products. The company’s diverse portfolio, which includes groundbreaking solutions in dental imaging and orthodontics, positions it as a formidable force in the global dental equipment market.

Currently trading at $12.525, the stock has seen a recent dip of 0.44%, hovering near the lower end of its 52-week range of $12.53 to $27.06. This price level may present an attractive entry point for value investors, especially given the company’s forward P/E ratio of 6.15, suggesting that the market may be undervaluing its future earnings potential.

Despite facing a challenging environment with a reported revenue decline of 4.90%, DENTSPLY SIRONA has demonstrated resilience through its robust free cash flow of approximately $245.5 million. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and cloud-enabled solutions could potentially drive future growth, particularly in its Connected Technology Solutions segment, which offers state-of-the-art imaging equipment and intraoral scanners.

Notably, DENTSPLY SIRONA offers an appealing dividend yield of 5.11%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 28.83%. This makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors seeking stable returns in the healthcare sector.

Analyst sentiment towards DENTSPLY SIRONA reveals a cautious optimism, with 4 buy ratings and 13 hold ratings. The stock has no sell ratings, indicating a general consensus of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. The average target price of $16.93 implies a substantial potential upside of 35.16%, making it a compelling consideration for investors looking for growth opportunities within the healthcare space.

Technically, the stock’s performance is under pressure, as reflected by its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $15.64 and $17.11, respectively. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.28 suggests that the stock is approaching overbought territory, indicating possible short-term volatility. The MACD and signal line remain negative, which could signal continued bearish momentum in the near term.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s long-standing history, dating back to its founding in 1877, underscores its enduring presence in the industry. The company’s commitment to advancing dental care is evident in its extensive product offerings, from clear aligners to cutting-edge 3D visualization tools.

For investors, DENTSPLY SIRONA presents a unique blend of income and growth potential. While the immediate financial metrics reflect certain challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust product pipeline provide a foundation for future success. As the global demand for dental solutions continues to rise, DENTSPLY SIRONA is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver shareholder value.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple