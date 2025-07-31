Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR) Stock Analysis: Navigating a Cloud-Based Future with 7.29% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR), a leading player in the Technology sector, offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the digital transformation of the construction industry. With a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, Procore operates at the intersection of technology and construction, providing a cloud-based platform that streamlines project management for industry stakeholders. As construction demands evolve, Procore’s robust suite of tools for preconstruction, project execution, resource, and financial management positions it as a pivotal partner in both residential and non-residential segments.

Currently trading at $74.51, Procore’s stock has experienced a minor dip of 0.02%, but remains well within its 52-week range of $51.74 to $88.33. Investors are eyeing an average target price of $79.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. This potential is underscored by strong analyst confidence, with 14 buy ratings and no sell ratings, reflecting positive market sentiment.

Despite not offering traditional valuation metrics like P/E or PEG ratios, Procore’s forward P/E stands at 47.71, highlighting expectations of future growth. The company’s financial performance is highlighted by a remarkable revenue growth rate of 15.30%, although challenges remain as reflected in its negative EPS of -0.86 and a return on equity of -10.78%. However, robust free cash flow of $168.6 million provides a cushion to weather these challenges and invest in growth initiatives.

Procore’s strategic importance lies in its ability to facilitate seamless communication and collaboration across construction projects. Its platform’s capabilities to manage everything from planning and budgeting to execution and financial tracking can significantly enhance efficiency and profitability for its clients. As digital tools become indispensable in construction, Procore’s offerings are well-timed to capture market share.

From a technical perspective, Procore’s stock is slightly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $69.71 and $71.18, respectively. The RSI (14) of 30.09 suggests the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could indicate a buying opportunity for savvy investors. Additionally, the MACD of 1.80 remains above the signal line of 1.69, signaling a potential upward momentum.

Procore does not offer a dividend, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, which aligns with its growth-oriented strategy. The absence of dividends allows the company to reinvest earnings into expanding its platform capabilities and market footprint.

In the broader context of the construction industry’s digitalization, Procore stands out as a key player capable of transforming how projects are managed. Its comprehensive platform offers indispensable tools for the modern construction landscape, making it an attractive proposition for those looking to invest in the future of construction technology. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, investors may find value in its long-term growth trajectory.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple