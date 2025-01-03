DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 21.0% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with ticker code (XRAY) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $30.00 and $20.00 with the average target price sitting at $22.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $20.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $25.39. The company has a market cap of 3.73B. Currently the stock stands at: $18.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,509,524,720 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.