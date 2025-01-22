DaVita Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -5.6% Downside Potential

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $134.00 calculating the average target price we see $156.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at $166.24 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and the 200 day MA is $148.31. The market cap for the company is 13.94B. The stock price is currently at: $169.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,160,562,776 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.32, revenue per share of $145.29 and a 6.94% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.