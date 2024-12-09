DaVita Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -2.8% Downside Potential

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $134.00 calculating the average target price we see $156.90. Now with the previous closing price of $161.37 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and the 200 day MA is $145.36. The market cap for the company is 13.14B. The current share price for the company is: $160.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,780,423,902 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.27, revenue per share of $145.29 and a 6.94% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.