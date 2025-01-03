DaVita Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 4.9% Upside Potential

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $134.00 calculating the mean target price we have $156.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at $149.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and the 200 day moving average is $147.07. The market cap for the company is 12.29B. Currently the stock stands at: $149.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,894,993,026 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.16, revenue per share of $145.29 and a 6.94% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.