CVS Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$72.14’, now 14.5% Upside Potential

CVS Health Corporation with ticker code (CVS) have now 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $91.43 and $48.01 with the average share target price sitting at $72.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is $52.69 and the 200 day moving average is $57.12. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 79.58B. The stock price is currently at: $63.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $91,088,191,311 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.24, revenue per share of $294.41 and a 1.99% return on assets.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company’s segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.