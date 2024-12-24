Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$389.51’, now 10.0% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) now have 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $452.00 and $304.55 calculating the mean target share price we have $389.51. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $354.22 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $363.77 while the 200 day moving average is $301.80. The market cap for the company is 13.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $355.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,833,673,599 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.57, revenue per share of $80.61 and a 7.7% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.