Copper’s environmental edge for sustainable investment

ARC Minerals plc

In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, copper stands out not just for its industrial utility but for its pivotal role in environmental stewardship. This article delves into copper’s unique environmental interactions, its indispensable function in renewable energy systems, and the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices, offering investors a comprehensive view of copper’s green potential.

Copper, an essential trace element, is integral to various biological processes in humans and ecosystems. Its environmental impact is nuanced, largely determined by its bioavailability—the extent to which organisms can absorb it. Factors such as chemical composition, environmental pH, and the presence of organic matter influence this bioavailability. Unlike synthetic chemicals, copper’s natural occurrence and essentiality mean its environmental assessments require a more sophisticated approach.

To address this complexity, the copper industry has invested in advanced predictive models like the Biotic Ligand Model (BLM). These models assess the bioavailability of copper in various environmental contexts, aiding in the development of site-specific environmental quality standards. Such scientific advancements have been instrumental in shaping regulations across regions, including the European Union, the United States, and parts of Asia, ensuring that copper usage aligns with ecological safety.

Beyond its environmental interactions, copper is a cornerstone of the renewable energy sector. Its superior electrical conductivity makes it indispensable in solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles. Notably, renewable energy systems can contain up to six times more copper than traditional energy systems, underscoring its critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The industry’s commitment to sustainability is further exemplified by initiatives like The Copper Mark, a certification ensuring responsible production practices. Currently, over 20% of global copper production adheres to this standard, reflecting a significant shift towards environmentally and socially responsible mining.

Recycling also plays a vital role in copper’s sustainability narrative. Approximately 8.7 million tonnes of copper are recycled annually, accounting for over 30% of global copper use. Recycling copper requires up to 90% less energy than primary production, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions and conserving natural resources.

Copper’s unique properties and the industry’s proactive approach to environmental management position it as a strategic asset in sustainable investment portfolios. Its essential role in renewable energy, combined with advancements in responsible production and recycling, underscores copper’s potential in driving a greener future.

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) is a dynamic exploration and prospect generation company, forging partnerships with major mining companies, in its quest to discover and develop Tier 1 copper deposits.

