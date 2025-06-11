Follow us on:

Copper’s critical role in a greener future

ARC Minerals plc

Copper continues to play a pivotal role in the global transition toward sustainable energy and infrastructure. As the world intensifies efforts to combat climate change, demand for this versatile metal is surging. Copper’s excellent conductivity makes it indispensable in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and energy-efficient buildings. The metal is central to the functioning of solar panels, wind turbines, and electric grids, underlining its importance in a low-carbon future.

The copper market has seen sustained growth driven by urbanisation, technological advancement, and government-led green initiatives. With the rise of electric mobility and clean energy targets being set across continents, the need for copper wiring, batteries, and components is reaching unprecedented levels. Developing economies are also contributing to demand through ongoing infrastructure and housing developments. Despite short-term price fluctuations, long-term prospects for copper remain robust, supported by structural supply constraints and increasing consumption.

Within this dynamic sector, Arc Minerals plc has positioned itself as a focused player in copper exploration. The company is advancing its portfolio of copper projects in Africa, aiming to unlock value in regions known for significant mineral potential. With strategic partnerships and an emphasis on responsible exploration, Arc Minerals is well-aligned with the global push for essential resources to support a cleaner and more connected world.

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) is a dynamic exploration and prospect generation company, forging partnerships with major mining companies, in its quest to discover and develop Tier 1 copper deposits.

Latest Company News

Arc Minerals updates on Zambia JV, Chingola acquisition and Botswana plans

Arc Minerals Plc (LON:ARCM) updates on its joint venture in Zambia, drilling results, and the Chingola Project, highlighting exciting developments in copper exploration.
Arc Minerals acquires Chingola Copper Project in Zambia

Arc Minerals plc has announced a pivotal acquisition of the Chingola Project in Zambia's Copperbelt, enhancing its Tier 1 copper exploration portfolio.

Arc Minerals Game-Changing Copper Assays in Zambia Signal Major Potential

Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) updates on its Zambian joint venture with Anglo American, revealing promising exploration results and copper potential.
ARC Minerals granted injunction, protecting existing and future interests in Zambia

ARC Minerals Ltd secures an interim injunction from the High Court in Zambia, protecting its existing and future mining interests from external interference.

ARC Minerals updates on Zambian mining licences with JV partner Anglo American

ARC Minerals Ltd updates on mining license approvals for its Anglo American JV in Zambia, a key step in copper exploration efforts.
ARC Minerals receives further Anglo JV payment of $1 million

ARC Minerals Ltd receives a USD 1M payment from Anglo American JV, advancing the May 2022 agreement with subsidiary Unico Minerals Ltd.

