Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.53’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

Confluent, Inc. with ticker code (CFLT) have now 31 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $40.00 and $25.00 and has a mean share price target at $32.53. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.98 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $27.60 while the 200 day moving average is $26.27. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.82B. The stock price is currently at: $29.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,659,424,206 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.89 and a -9.42% return on assets.

Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.