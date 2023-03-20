ConAgra Brands. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

ConAgra Brands. which can be found using ticker (CAG) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 48 and 35 calculating the average target price we see $41.07. Now with the previous closing price of $35.88 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and the 200 day moving average is $35.48. The market capitalization for the company is $17,101m. Company Website: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $19,575m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Conagra Brands., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food productsluding meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods. and changed its name to Conagra Brands. in November 2016. Conagra Brands. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.7% with the ex dividend date set at 27-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.37, revenue per share of 25.08 and a 5.15% return on assets.