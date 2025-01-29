Computacenter plc 50.8% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Computacenter plc with ticker (LON:CCC) now has a potential upside of 50.8% according to Jefferies.



CCC.L



Jefferies set a target price of 3,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Computacenter plc share price of 2,254 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 50.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,020 (52 week low) and 3,016 (52 week high) with an average of 314,732 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,418,111,164.



Computacenter plc is a United Kingdom-based independent technology and services provider. The Company helps its customers to source, transform and manage digital technology across the domains of workplace, applications & data, cloud & data center, networking and security. The Company has three primary service lines: technology sourcing, professional services and managed services. The Company’s technology sourcing services helps its customers to determine their technology needs and supported by its technology partners, the Company arranges the commercial structures, integration and supply chain services. Its professional services provide structured solutions and resources to help its customers to select, deploy and integrate digital technology. Its managed services maintain, support and manage information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations for its customers. The Company source, transform and manage technology for its customers in over 70 countries worldwide.









Share on: