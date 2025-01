CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX), a leading global provider of online retail (D2C) and institutional (B2B) platform technology, has issued a trading update for the period 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.

Trading update

CMC Markets remains on track to achieve annual net operating income in line with previous guidance.

Management also remains confident in meeting its cost guidance of approximately £225 million, excluding variable remuneration and non-recurring charges.