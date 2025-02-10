CLS Holdings plc 55.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

CLS Holdings plc with ticker (LON:CLI) now has a potential upside of 55.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 114 GBX for the company, which when compared to the CLS Holdings plc share price of 74 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 55.1%. Trading has ranged between 70 (52 week low) and 101 (52 week high) with an average of 402,794 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £295,796,187.



CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial property investment company. The Company is principally involved in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties. It has two operating divisions: investment properties and other investments. It manages the investment properties division on a geographical basis. Other investments division comprise the hotel at Spring Mews and other small corporate investments. The Company specializes in office space and its assets comprise over 603,870 square meters of future-focused workspace in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It transforms office properties into suitable, modern spaces that help its tenant’s businesses to grow. The Company has over 744 tenants, including blue-chip organizations and government departments.







