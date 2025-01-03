Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 53.2% Upside Potential

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLF) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $21.00 and $8.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $14.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.40 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $11.69 while the 200 day moving average is $14.76. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.71B. The stock price is currently at: $9.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,219,230,173 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.22 and a 0.5% return on assets.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The Company is engaged in manufacturing iron ore pellets. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It offers advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), hot-dipped galvanized, aluminized, galvalume, electrogalvanized, galvanneal, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil, plate, tinplate, grain oriented electrical steel (GOES), non-oriented electrical steel (NOES), stainless steels, tool and die, stamped components, rail, slab and cast ingot. It provides steel solutions, such as operations of tooling and stamping, which provides advanced-engineered solutions, tool design and build, hot and cold-stamped components, and complex assemblies for the automotive market. It serves various markets, such as automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, steel producers, and distributors and converters.