Clean Harbors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$268.34’, now 7.3% Upside Potential

Clean Harbors, Inc. with ticker code (CLH) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $290.00 and $246.00 with the average share target price sitting at $268.34. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $250.03 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $249.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of 13.61B. The stock price is currently at: $252.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,606,345,795 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.88, revenue per share of $107.45 and a 6.28% return on assets.

Clean Harbors, Inc. is a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also the re-refiner and recycler of used oil in North America and the provider of cleaning parts and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers in North America. Its segments include Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats and disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, including resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemical disposal, explosives management and CleanPack services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants that provide its customers with a sustainable solution to their oil demands. The used oil collected is processed or re-refined to convert into a variety of products.